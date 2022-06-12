Britney Spears gets warm wishes from Lynne Spears after wedding

Lynne Spears, the mother of Britney Spears, appeared to send her daughter a message of congratulations following her wedding last week. (Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)

Lynne Spears may not have attended her daughter Britney’s wedding of her daughter, but she’s still sending the pop star some warm wishes.

Following Britney Spears’s nuptials to Sam Asghari on Thursday evening, which drew the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, the bride received an Instagram comment from her estranged mother.

“You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘dream’ wedding!” Lynne, 67, commented on her daughter’s post featuring a series of photos from the lavish wedding held at the singer’s home. “And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Britney, 40, did not appear to reply to her mother’s comment.

Lynne Spears comments on her daughter Britney’s Instagram post. (Screenshot: Instagram/Britney Spears)

The relationship between Spears and her mother has been seemingly fraught as the “Stronger” singer successfully fought to end a 13-year conservatorship put in place by her father, and Lynne’s ex-husband, Jamie Spears. Last November, Britney spoke out against her mother, claiming it was her influence that caused the conservatorship in the first place. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote, “My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea.” She continued, saying that her mother “secretly ruined my life … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself!!!!”

Despite Britney’s statements that her mother was the one who came up with the conservatorship, Lynne Spears claimed her legal team played a pivotal role in helping to release her daughter from it. In the same week as her daughter’s angry comments, Lynne requested that the conservatorship compensate her for over $660,000 in legal fees.

In a filing obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the singer’s mother says she was the one who first fought to remove Jamie Spears as conservator. According to the filing, “Lynne reported that Britney was controlled by those in charge of her conservatorship sometimes providing and sometimes taking away things she desired.”

Following the conclusion of the conservatorship in November, Lynne took to her Instagram Story to share a cryptic message which read “Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”