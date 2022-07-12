Britney Spears, George Carlin, Lucille Ball, José Andrés & Tinder Swindler Emmy Doc – The Hamden Journal

Where would you ever see a competition between Britney Spears, George Carlin, Lucille Ball, José Andrés & The Tinder Swindler?

The Emmys, it seems.

This group have all been nominated for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special.

FX/Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears, HBO’s George Carlin’s American Dream, Amazon’s Lucy And Desi, Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler and Disney+’s We Feed People have all secured a spot.

It comes after the TV Academy closed a loophole that would allow Oscar-nominated documentaries from entering the Emmys – case in point, last year’s winner in this category, Boys State would not have been eligible this year.

Last year, the Apple doc beat The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Framing Britney Spears, which was the precursor to Controlling Britney Spears, The Social Dilemma and Tina.

Elsewhere, in the documentary space, Kanye West is going up against Andy Warhol, The Beatles, Bill Cosby and the waves.

The nominees in the Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series category are: Netflix’s The Andy Warhol Diaries, Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back, Netflix’s jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, HBO’s 100 Foot Wave and Showtime’s We Need To Talk About Cosby.

Last year, Disney+’s James Cameron series Secrets of the Whales beat HBO’s Allen v. Farrow, PBS’ American Masters, Nat Geo’s City So Real and Netflix’s Pretend It’s A City in this category.