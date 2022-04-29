Britney Spears’ fiancé on if they know the sex of their baby

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, can’t wait to be a dad!

On Monday, Asghari, 28, appeared on “Access” to talk about his unborn child with Spears, 40. Though he’s excited to be a parent, Asghari said that he might not find out the sex of the child before until the birth: He’s letting Spears decide.

Sony Pictures’

“That’s up to her, but I don’t want to,” he said. “It’s something that I want to wait for.”

However, if it’s a boy, Asghari noted that he would be a lot more “tough on the kid” than if it was a girl.

“If it’s a daughter, it’s going to be the most spoiled princess ever,” he laughed.

But no matter what the baby’s sex is, Asghari said that he’s going to be a very “hands-on” dad and change his child’s diapers every step of the way.

“This is my baby, my first baby,” he said.

Spears, who is already a mom to her two kids — Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed that she was expecting her third child when she shared a photo of a cup of tea and several flowers on Instagram on April 11.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote.

Related: Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with 3rd child

Shortly after her reveal, Spears shared a video of herself showing off her baby bump in different crop tops and dresses. The song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base played in the background.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” she shared on Instagram. “I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

Story continues

In September 2021, Spears and Asghari got engaged. Asghari proposed to the “Toxic” singer with a beautiful diamond ring from New York City ring designer Roman Malayev.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen of BACtalent, told TODAY at the time.

Related: