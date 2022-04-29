Britney Spears' fiancé on if they know the sex of their baby

Britney Spears’ fiancé on if they know the sex of their baby

by

Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, can’t wait to be a dad!

On Monday, Asghari, 28, appeared on “Access” to talk about his unborn child with Spears, 40. Though he’s excited to be a parent, Asghari said that he might not find out the sex of the child before until the birth: He’s letting Spears decide.

Sony Pictures’

“That’s up to her, but I don’t want to,” he said. “It’s something that I want to wait for.”

However, if it’s a boy, Asghari noted that he would be a lot more “tough on the kid” than if it was a girl.

“If it’s a daughter, it’s going to be the most spoiled princess ever,” he laughed.

But no matter what the baby’s sex is, Asghari said that he’s going to be a very “hands-on” dad and change his child’s diapers every step of the way.

“This is my baby, my first baby,” he said.

Spears, who is already a mom to her two kids — Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed that she was expecting her third child when she shared a photo of a cup of tea and several flowers on Instagram on April 11.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote.

Related: Britney Spears says she’s pregnant with 3rd child

Shortly after her reveal, Spears shared a video of herself showing off her baby bump in different crop tops and dresses. The song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base played in the background.

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing,” she shared on Instagram. “I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

In September 2021, Spears and Asghari got engaged. Asghari proposed to the “Toxic” singer with a beautiful diamond ring from New York City ring designer Roman Malayev.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen of BACtalent, told TODAY at the time.

Related:

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.