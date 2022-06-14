Britney Spears Claims That Brother Bryan Was ‘Never’ Invited To Her Wedding

MEGA

On Tuesday afternoon, Britney Spears took to Instagram to talk about last week’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

That’s right! Britney is officially married and it seems that she’s pretty happy about it!

Britney Spears Reveals Madonna & Selena Gomez Kept Tripping Up On The Dance Floor!

Britney began her post saying, “I got my happy on y’all !!! Happy, happy, happy !!!”

“My friend watched the video of the party and to be exact … Madonna fell 3 times … Selena Gomez fell 2 times and I fell once all because of the rose petals,” she wrote, adding that she “didn’t drink one sip of alcohol” at the reception.

Brit then said that she doesn’t drink a lot because she had to be drug tested three times a week during her stifling 13-year conservatorship.

Although she doesn’t drink, she accused her father of going “to bars and every night” and said that her brother would eat shrimp salad with a Jack and coke every night in Las Vegas during her residency.

Britney Spears Is NOT About To Drink Any Time Soon

On a recent trip to Vegas, Brit said that she wanted to try her first vodka and Sprite. Apparently, that was a big mistake. She wrote that she “literally drank half the cup and suddenly my stomach went into a knot so my friend finished the drink.”

She said that her stomach “felt like a freaking brick” and that she “couldn’t leave my room for 2 days because it upset my stomach.”

“Ok, so I’m older and more sensitive now and yes, I’m a little bitter because I used to be able to have fun when I would drink but now I either get too sick or I go straight to sleep !!!”

Brit added, “I wish I could play that bad girl my family wants me to play but honestly … I’m too old for this s— !!!”

Britney Spears Calls Out Her Older Brother Bryan

Britney has an older brother named Bryan who was reportedly invited to be at her wedding but backed out at the last minute. Britney’s mom, dad, and sister Jamie Lynn weren’t invited.

“And Bryan … your podcast interview was so SPECIAL !!!” Britney wrote. “I know you and the family had no bad intentions at all whatsoever taking all those years away when I wanted to honestly just be a respected individual with a glass of red wine … but like you said in your interview … Bryan when asked by that incredibly kind man ‘why doesn’t your family just let her be???’ Your response was … ‘she can’t even make a dinner reservation …’”

“None of you ever wanted it to end because you all loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing !!!” Britney went on. “What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!”

Britney Says That Bryan Was Never Invited To Her Wedding!

“You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???” she asked. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for years … what ???”

“If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and mom do as you people literally hit coffee and alcohol when I would come home … you hurt me and you know it !!!”

Britney said she might force herself to drink a Jack tonight as she looked up at the moon and said “F— you.”

“Psss I have an assistant to make my dinner reservations … DID YOU NOT KNOW ???” she asked. “I know you’re my blood and yes blood runs deep but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me …”

Britney concluded her post by saying, “Psss … I liked your post, brother !!! Happy Britdependence Day !!! Congratulations Brit Brit !!! GO F— YOURSELF BRYAN – F— you …”

Fans were completely in Britney’s corner. “I love you so f—ing much,” one user wrote. “Keep sharing your truth, queen! We’re proud of you.”

“Britney you don’t need any of them!” another user wrote. “You’ve always been a strong independent woman!!”

Fans can’t wait for Britney’s memoir to hit shelves so they can get the real story about what really went on during her stifling conservatorship.