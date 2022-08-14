Britney Spears calls husband Sam Asghari ‘the love of my life’

Singer Britney Spears took to social media to honor her husband of two months, Sam Asghari. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears has nothing but love for the married life.

The pop icon, 40, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message of appreciation for her husband, Sam Asghari, 28, who has recently come to his wife’s defense amid criticism from her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

Sharing a photo of her new spouse, the singer joked, “WHO DAT???? I have NO IDEA???? JUST KIDDING!!!

“He’s the love of my life,” Spears continued. “The most Honest, Humble and Genuine man I’ve ever met!!! I’m so proud that you love what you do … and that I can be a part of your life … Psss my HUSBAND!”

Asghari replied in the comments with a series of heart emojis to his wife. The couple married back in June at an intimate ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home.

The statement from Spears comes in the wake of extensive criticism from Federline, who participated in a yet-to-air explosive interview in which he made claims that the pop star is estranged from her two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. A preview obtained by DailyMail.com shows Federline saying that the boys have chosen to not see their mother for a “few months.” He also claimed that the boys are embarrassed by their mom’s Instagram photos. However, the interview won’t air in full because it’s “too hurtful,” according to interviewer Daphne Barak, as Yahoo Entertainment previously reported.

In a clip from the interview, Federline can be heard saying Spears hurts her sons with her social media.

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them,” said Federline, who claimed his “priority has always been: It is about what is good for the boys.” The feud soon escalated when Federline posted years-old videos of Spears seemingly yelling at their sons, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. However, he soon deleted the post.

Federline’s statements and actions didn’t sit well with Asghari, who wrote out an all-text Instagram Story on Monday defending his wife.

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother’s choices and positive body image, they wouldn’t be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents,” Asghari wrote, Billboard reported. “Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in films for decades.”

Spears also took to Instagram to fire back at Federline, writing that “it saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Spears’s tribute to her new husband also comes on the heels of first husband Jason Alexander being found guilty of trespass and battery after breaking into her home on the day of her wedding to Asghari. Alexander and Spears were married for just 55 hours after eloping in Las Vegas in 2004.