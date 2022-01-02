Britney Spears appears to unfollow younger sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram

After a public falling out over the last year, Britney Spears has seemingly made the decision to cut off her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on social media.

To start the new year off, the 40-year-old singer appears to have unfollowed her sister on Instagram although we don’t know the exact timing of the action. The Twitter account Pop Crave initially shared the news in a tweet on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The former “Zoey 101” star is still following her older sister on social media.

It seems that the “Gimme More” singer has recently unfollowed a number of accounts in addition to her sister.

It seems that the "Gimme More" singer has recently unfollowed a number of accounts in addition to her sister.

Currently, she follows 46 accounts on Instagram, including Paris Hilton, Iggy Azalea, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Tinashe and Lady Gaga.

Hilton, Azalea, the elder Cyrus, Madonna, Tinashe and most recently Lady Gaga have all been outspoken supporters of Spears amid her conservatorship battle.

Spears’ highly-publicized conservatorship, which was officially terminated after 13 years on Nov. 12, 2021, has been the root cause of her tumultuous relationship with family, including her sister.

During the height of the “Free Britney” movement during the summer of 2020, Spears tried to defend her older sister in a now-deleted Instagram post. She centered the caption of the post around the importance of mental health.

Responding to a comment criticizing her lack of speaking out about her sister, the younger Spears responded, “you have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

However, a year later, the pop icon publicly spoke out against her family including younger sister and father, Jamie Spears, in a candid Instagram post. In the caption, she was critical of her “support system” and discussed how the conservatorship affected her life and career.

In the post, she addressed a moment from the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, writing in part, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

Months later in October, Spears appeared to be throwing shade at her younger sister’s upcoming book titled “Things I Should Have Said” in the caption of one of her Instagram posts.

“Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” she wrote. “Option #1 … ‘Sh-t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!!” What do you guys think ????”

Less than a month before the end of her conservatorship ended, Spears criticized her family on Instagram again, expressing that she was “tired” of being “the bigger person” in a now-deleted caption.

“This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!!” she wrote. “I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I’m only 5’4” and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”