Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Served ‘Comfort Food Favorites’ at Their Wedding: Source

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari opted for a more relaxed dinner vibe after their intimate wedding ceremony.

The couple tied the knot at their Los Angeles home on Thursday, and a source tells PEOPLE the newlyweds decided to forgo a traditional meal.

“There was no sit down dinner but a welcome cocktail hour around her courtyard,” the source says. “It was decorated with light pink tartan umbrellas and the whole courtyard and fountain were adorned with peonies and roses.”

After they said “I do” under a stunning floral arch, the 60 guests — including stars Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Selena Gomez — gathered on the patio of Spears’ home.

“They invited guests to the back patio to watch the sunset over the hills in her yard — it was actually stunning,” says the source. “Her patio was adorned with string lights, cream couches and accents of pink.”

Guests then moved the party under a big pink tent, where “comfort food favorites” were passed, adds the source.

When the reception wrapped by 11:30 p.m., the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic “Just Married” sign on the back.

“As they left in the Rolls Royce, everyone created a sparkler archway and snacked on popcorn and truffle fries,” the source says.

According to Vogue, Spears and Asghari’s wedding cake was a citrus blossom cake made by Contemporary Catering — a delicate flavor to match the floral decorations.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot surrounded by countless arrangements in shades of pink and white designed by Mark’s Garden.

The “Toxic” singer told Vogue that the couple chose to use soft, romantic colors for their wedding decor.

“We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds,” she told the outlet.

The ceremony featured a pink floral arch flanked with hanging chandeliers. Pink florals, including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas, also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.

To elevate the fairytale moment, not only did the pair kiss on a balcony adorned with rosy decorations, but the festivities also showcased a Cinderella-like carriage whimsically draped in greenery and blush roses, complete with a white horse.

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement via Instagram in September. The happy news came months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.