Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate Christmas with Meditation Hike: ‘Merry Britmas’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari spent their Christmas outdoors.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer, 41, and Asghari, a fitness trainer and actor, celebrated the season by spending time together in nature. Asghari shared a video and photo of himself and Spears meditating while on a hike. In the video, they’re seen sitting knee to knee when Spears leans in for a kiss.

“A little hike & a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘‍♀️” Asghari captioned the Instagram post. “my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it 😍 Merry Britmas to you all 💪🏽 from Samta & Britney 🎅🏽”

Spears did not post her own Christmas message.

Asghari, 28, spoke out earlier this month in defense of his wife after the singer drew backlash for posting several nude photos of herself on Instagram.

“The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this,” the fitness trainer and actor wrote in a comment shared to his Instagram Story. “I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Asghari and Spears tied the knot in June in an intimate wedding at her Los Angeles home. The pair, who were first romantically linked after they met on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, announced their engagement last September, months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.

On Dec. 2, Spears’ 41st birthday, the pop star shared a black-and-white shot from their wedding.

“The man I married !!! I’m so blessed !!!” she captioned the post.

Spears also shared to Instagram the many ways in which Asghari celebrated her big day, including a birthday cake and balloons.

“My husband surprised me ✨🎂🎈!!!” Spears wrote in her caption. “I’m sick with the flu and he came downstairs … he was pretty f—ing smooth !!!! I love you 🥰😘 !!!! It’s Mr. and Mrs. Asghari 💍💍💍 !!!”

In the video shared by the “Toxic” singer, Asghari sang a sweet song to his wife, and lit some candles before a table set up with rose petals, a cake and decorative balloons.

“Happy 1st birthday baby ❤️❤️❤️,” Asghari wrote in the comments section of the post.