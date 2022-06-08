British tennis player provisionally suspended after failing drugs test – PA

A British tennis player faces being banned from Wimbledon after being provisionally suspended over a positive drugs test.

Tara Moore, ranked 83 in the world in doubles after reaching the second round of the French Open, tested positive for nandrolone and boldenone during April’s Copa Colsanitas in Bogota, Colombia.

The 29-year-old was provisionally suspended from May 27 pending either the testing of her B sample or a successful application to be allowed to compete until her case concludes.

Reacting to the announcement of her suspension on Twitter, she wrote: “I have never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career. I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred and look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete. I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible.”

Moore’s suspension was confirmed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, which said: “Ms Moore, who has a WTA doubles ranking of 83, provided a sample whilst competing at a WTA tournament in Bogota, Colombia in April 2022.

“The sample was split into A and B samples and the subsequent analysis found that the A sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone and its metabolite, which are prohibited substances listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Adverse Analytic Findings for non-specified substances carry a mandatory provisional suspension.

“The player now has the opportunity to request that the B sample is analysed to see if that confirms the A sample. In the meantime, the player is ineligible to compete in or attend any sanctioned tennis events organised by the governing bodies of the sport from the start of the provisional suspension on 27 May 2022.”

Moore and doubles partner Eden Silva were knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round last year, her fifth such defeat at the Championships.

She did reach the second round of the singles in 2016 but not since.