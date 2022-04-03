British pol David Warburton in psych ward after accusations of sex harassment, cocaine use

A British politician was admitted to a psych ward Sunday after accusations surfaced that he sexually harassed women, “snorted line after line” of cocaine and borrowed 100,000 pounds from a Russian businessman, according to a report.

Tory Member of Parliament David Warburton was suspended from his Conservative party and went to the hospital due to severe shock and stress, his wife Harriet told the Times of Sunday, which first reported on the allegations.

Warburton is being probed by the British Parliament’s independent investigation agency after a report by the paper detailed his alleged acts.

He allegedly “snorted line after line” of cocaine and then stripped naked, and a picture of him dated Feb. 1 shows the supposed family man next to what appear to be lines of the illicit drug.

Warburton, a dad of two, is also accused of groping the woman with whom he went on a drug bender. He had that woman buy him cocaine, and told her the price — 160 pounds for two grams — was a good deal, according to the Times.

Two other women, who were former aides to the politician, have accused him of unwanted touching and making sexual comments, the UK paper reported.

The pol has previously been a sharp critic of the illegal drug trade, railing against its exploitation of young people in the House of Commons.

He is also being accused of financial impropriety for borrowing 100,000 pounds from Russian businessman Roman Joukovski, who has been accused of shady business practices by British regulators.

Warburton has represented a wealthy rural area of southwest England since 2015.

He refused to comment on the allegations, according to the Times of Sunday.

But he told the Sunday Telegraph, “I have enormous amounts of defense, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.

“I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”