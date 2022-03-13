British man killed while driving with daughter in Cancun

A British businessman was gunned down in front of his 14-year-old daughter over the weekend in what Mexican authorities are calling “a targeted attack.”

Chris Cleave, a 54-year-old real estate agent from Cornwall, was shot dead in Cancun Saturday as he drove through the tourist hot spot with his teen daughter, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Authorities said the gunmen fled the scene on a motorcycle but were later captured by police.

Cops said the killers had followed Cleave, who has lived in Mexico for nearly a decade after relocating from the UK, after he left his home that morning, the Mail reported.

“This was not a random shooting, but a targetted attack,” a police source told the outlet. “He was chosen to be murdered.”

Police have yet to pin down a motive for the deadly attack, but investigators are probing an ominous message left by narcotraffickers earlier this month, threatening the owners of a local upscale restaurant.

In the message, the gang, which allegedly sought to sell drugs at the eatery, wrote, “We are coming for you.” The note ended with, “Also for you Cris, with the red Audi.”

Police said there is no indication that Cleave, who was driving a red Audi when he was gunned down, was in any way involved in the drug trade.

His daughter was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, the Mail said.

The accused killers have only been identified by police as Jose N., 30, and Lenin N., 18.

Word of the businessman’s violent death stunned his friends.

“I am shocked, gutted and deeply disturbed by this horrible, horrible news,” pal Kristen Amrhein wrote on Cleave’s Facebook page on Sunday.

“You were the highlights of my trip to Playa and I will miss you, my friend,” Amrhein wrote. I always looked forward to our funny exchanges and it was my privilege to have known you. My deepest condolences to your family and your dearest, Chloe.”

Cleave’s last post was on March 9 commemorating his daughter’s birthday.