British Author Tessa Hadley’s ‘Free Love’ To Be Adapted For TV – The Hamden Journal

Acclaimed British author Tessa Hadley’s latest novel Free Love has been optioned by Fremantle’s Hand of God indie The Apartment and Lorenzo De Maio’s De Maio Entertainment.

The book, which comes out this week in the UK and next month in the U.S., is set against the backdrop of 1960s London, telling the story of 40-year-old Phyllis Fischer, a dutiful wife and mother who sees her life transformed after the 20-something son of an old friend pays her family a visit and they share a kiss after dinner. Newly awake to the world, Phyllis defies convention to pursue love, escape and sexual freedom, and live a more meaningful life.

Fremantle said the book will be fast-tracked to series, although no network is attached yet.

Hadley is a critically-acclaimed British author, whose most recent novel before Free Love was The Past.

She praised The Apartment’s Oscar contender Hand of God along with its TV adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend, adding: “It’s very exciting for me to imagine seeing the world of my book through the eyes of The Apartment and De Maio Entertainment.”

The Apartment’s Lorenzo Mieli and former Endeavor Content EVP De Maio said: “This is a timeless story filled with flawed and complex characters that we are delighted to bring to audiences worldwide.”

Hadley is repped by WME, The Joy Harris Literary Agency and United Agents.