‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Producer Fremantle UK Names New CEO – The Hamden Journal

Fremantle UK has named departing Thames boss Amelia Brown as its new CEO.

Brown was due to leave the Fremantle-owned Got Talent producer over the summer but will instead take the rein from Simon Andreae, who resigned earlier this week. Andreae resigned citing health grounds but The Hamden Journal subsequently revealed he had faced misconduct allegations.

Brown will oversee labels Thames, Talkback and Naked, which make the likes of Got Talent, Too Hot to Handle and The Apprentice. Majority investment indie Label1 will also report to Brown.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Amelia for over five years and know that she will make a fantastic leader of our UK business,” said Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. “She knows how to make great shows, and more than that is an incredibly astute businesswoman and inclusive and inspiring leader.”

Brown said she is “thrilled to be taking on this role.”

She had initially planned to leave the business and The Hamden Journal reported several months ago that she was due to launch an entertainment production company.