Britain doesn’t need Biden, who has greatly diminished America’s role in the world

President Joe Biden walks with Father Richard Gibbons in Knock, Ireland

There is no need to fear Joe Biden hating Britain because nobody really cares about the US presidency any more. It’s an uncomfortable truth to face but the commander-in-chief has become an international laughing stock, diminishing the status of the White House on the world stage.

If it wasn’t bad enough that he has spent the past four days mumbling and bumbling through a completely self-serving tour of Ireland, under Sleepy Joe’s watch a new world order appears to be busily capitalising on his ineptitude.

We have now got Saudi Arabia striking deals with the Iranians and Chinese, while Emmanuel Macron, the French president, continues to chase humiliatingly after Xi Jinping’s tails.

Meanwhile, Lula da Silva, the president of Brazil, was in Beijing on Friday calling on developing countries to work towards replacing the US dollar with their own currencies in international trade – a move that would only strengthen China’s quest for dominance over all global commerce. Many African nations now appear to be in hock to the Chinese communist state, which responded to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen’s 10-day trip to Central America by encircling the island with military planes and ships.

While all this has been going on, reports have emerged of Russian attempts to forge closer ties with the United Arab Emirates. Many of these countries had backed President Trump – and would probably revert to backing any US president that wasn’t a demented fool.

So I’d humbly suggest that what Biden thinks about the UK is the least of the world’s worries. It might be said that not even the Irish care that much about him. Many can see through his exaggerated connections in a country that has moved on considerably from the one in his green-tinted imagination. Moreover, he has said some downright offensive things about the nation, such as: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.”

Back in his own country, polls last year showed that 70 per cent of Americans didn’t want Biden to run for a second term. And yet, so deluded is the ageing US president that he recently told NBC he would be running again – but was waiting for an official announcement to be made. Eh?

It looks like the only reason he took what one US journalist described as a “taxpayer funded family reunion” is to shore up his Irish vote in the States. We should let him get on with campaigning – and focus on our own national interests.