Brit tries to save motionless woman, discovers headless sex doll

A British man rushed to save what appeared to be a woman lying motionless on a beach – but was shocked to discover it was actually a headless sex doll, according to a report.

Chris Ford, 67, was looking for driftwood in Portland, Dorset, on Sunday when he came across the body with all her “bits on show” lying face down, SWNS reported.

“It was a human-like figure but was too clean and too pretty — and it did not have a head,” the retired photographer told the outlet. “Apart from its lack of a face, it was very anatomically correct. So as soon as I got to her I knew it was a sex doll.”

Ford called his partner to snap some photographs of the doll before they left in hysterics.

“I am always out collecting driftwood after storms so I fully expected to see a human body one day but never this. It certainly made my day,” he told SWNS.

“It just caught me by surprise, but we can only speculate where it came from. It is a busy shipping channel with loads of boats so it could have come from one of them,” he said.

“Maybe a fishermen’s wife found it in the cupboard and threw it overboard. It did not have a head, so maybe a perverted fisherman got rid of it but decided to clear it out and keep the head. I can only speculate why,” Ford continued.

Ford said he never expected to find a sex doll on the beach. Chris Ford / SWNS

Ford was out collecting driftwood when he came across the decapitated doll. Chris Ford / SWNS

Ford said the wild discovery was a first for him.

“I just chuckled and found the whole things hilarious. I’ve seen dead cows, pieces of dolphin, seals. Etc., wash up, but never anything like this,” he said.

“We all had a proper giggle. She was certainly very pert indeed and I have tried to preserve her modesty in the pictures,” the wood-seeker added.