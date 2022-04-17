Brit Shaun Pinner, captured in Mariupol, paraded on Russian TV

A second British soldier who was captured fighting with the Ukrainian army has been paraded on Russian state TV.

Shaun Pinner, 48, was seen in a chilling propaganda video released Saturday night.

“Hi, I’m Shaun Pinner, I am a citizen of the UK. I was captured in Mariupol. I am part of the 36 Brigade First Battalion Ukrainian Marines,” he said in the video.

“I was fighting in Mariupol for five to six weeks and now I’m in Donetsk People’s Republic.”

In the clip, the soldier was wearing a blue hoodie and had no visible bruises but appeared tired.

Pinner — who is originally from Bedfordshire, England, but had been living in the Ukrainian city of Donbas — had been fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol alongside his friend Aiden Aslin, 28, the Guardian reported.

Aslin — was the UK’s first known prisoner of the war — was also filmed for a propaganda video released last week on Russian state TV. In the clip, he was asked if he was responsible for any killings.

“I don’t know,” he answered nervously in English. “I did not do any fighting.”

The Kremlin has claimed that 1,026 marines fighting for Ukraine — including 162 officers — had surrendered “as a result of successful offensives by Russian armed forces and Donetsk People’s Republic militia units,” referring to the pro-Russia rebel Ukrainian forces.

Pinner had previously expressed fears about his capture.

“I fear for my life. The Russians will treat us differently if we are captured because we are British. This is always on my mind, that I will be captured,” he told the Mail on Sunday in January.

But he said that he felt an obligation to fight on behalf of his new home.

“I am here defending my family and adopted city. Russia started this war. It’s funded by Russia and driven by Russia, but we will fight them, make no mistake about that,” he said.