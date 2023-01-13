Brit Awards 2023: Wet Leg, Stormzy and Harry Styles lead nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Brit Awards have been announced, revealing one of the most eclectic list of nominees in recent memory.
Indie duo Wet Leg emerged as one of the most-nominated acts with four nods, alongside regular Brits attendee Harry Styles.
Other acts up for some of the night’s top prizes include rapper Stormzy, rock band Arctic Monkeys, and The 1975.
In the international categories, Irish rock group Fontaines DC can be found muscling up against K-pop stars Blackpink and hip-hop artists Drake and 21 Savage.
The Artist of the Year category is entirely dominated by male acts, one year after the Brits scrapped gendered categories.
The biggest surprises are arguably the nominations of Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Christmas song “Merry Christmas”, and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s hit animated feature film Encanto.
Last year’s ceremony was a lively affair, attended by stars including Sheeran and Adele, who scooped prizes for Songwriter of the Year and Artist of the Year, respectively.
There was drama early on in the night, as pop singer Anne-Marie took a tumble during the first moments of her performance.
Mo Gilligan took over hosting duties from fellow comedian Jack Whitehall, who had presented the awards for the past four consecutive years. Gilligan will return to host the Brit Awards 2023 in February.
This year’s Rising Star award went to R&B trio FLO.
Here are the nominations in full for the Brit Awards 2023:
Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
British Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Song of the Year
Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
International Artist of the Year
Beyonce
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International Group of the Year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
International Song of the Year
Beyonce – “Break My Soul”
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Genre categories (voted for by the public)
Alt/Rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Hip-hop/grime/rap
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
The 2023 Brit Awards takes place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 11 February