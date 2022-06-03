Bristol-Myers To Buy Turning Point In $4.1 Billion Oncology Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb  (BMY) – Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report said Friday it will buy Turning Point Therapeutics  (TPTX) – Get Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Report in a deal that values the San Diego-based oncology specialists at around $4.1 billion.

Bristol-Myers will pay $76 per share, in cash, for Turning Point Therapeutics, a 122% premium to the group’s Thursday closing price on the Nasdaq, in a deal that has the group’s unanimous board approval. 

Bristol-Myers said the acquisition would clip 8 cents per share from its non-GAAP earnings this year, but will begin to boost its bottom line by 2025.  