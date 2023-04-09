Bristol Dirt Race Truck results: Joey Logano wins

Bristol Dirt Race Truck results

Joey Logano led 138 of 150 laps to earn his second career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano drove for ThorSport Racing. Ty Majeski finished second for ThorSport Racing. William Byron placed third and was followed by Matt Crafton, who gave ThorSport Racing three of the top four finishers. Grant Enfinger finished fifth.

The race was slowed by 11 cautions for 64 laps in the 150-lap race.

Majeski leads Zane Smith by 34 points in the season standings.

Stage 1 winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 winner: Joey Logano

Next: The series races April 14 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

