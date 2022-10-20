Bristol cops Dustin DeMonte, Alex Hamzy lip synced in 2018 video

A poignant video has emerged of Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy taking part in a lip sync challenge – some four years before they were gunned down while responding to a fake 911 call.

The YouTube video shows the two Connecticut cops among a group of colleagues mouth the lyrics to the John Fogerty song “Centerfield,” the Greenwich Time reported.

DeMonte sings as he shows off his dancing chops while Hamzy rides a merry-go-round and sticks his head through a hole in a photo stand-in.

The six-minute video — produced by Tom Mazzarella and uploaded to YouTube on Sept. 20, 2018 – shows the happy crime-fighters working out, eating donuts and hanging out with civilians.

“This video was performed and recorded as a thank you to the residents of the City of Bristol, for their continued support of our mission: ‘To protect and serve the community with integrity and professionalism,’” a sign reads at the end.

The two veteran cops were ambushed as they responded to a domestic disturbance call — only to be gunned down by Nicholas Brutcher, who was waiting outside with an AR-15-style assault rifle, police said.

The officers were lured to the home after receiving a fake 911 call, according to authorities.

A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Brutcher, 35, a beer-guzzling divorced dad with an affinity for guns, was shot and killed at the scene. His brother, Nathaniel, was wounded and transported to the hospital but discharged the next day.

Cops identified the shooter as Nicholas Brutcher. Facebook / Nick Brutcher

DeMonte, 35, is survived by his pregnant wife, Laura, and two daughters, Phoebe and Porter. Hamzy, 34, a Bristol native, is survived by his wife, Katie, his parents and two sisters.