Bring the ‘Fast and the Furious’ action home with Arcade 1Up’s latest game cabinet (exclusive)

Arcade 1Up is releasing The Fast & the Furious Arcade Game ahead of the premiere of Fast X. (Photos Courtesy of Arcade 1Up)

Gamers, start your engines. Fast X — the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise — is racing into theaters on May 19 with Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto once again leading his Fast family in a NOS-powered adventure. Ahead of the movie’s release, Arcade 1Up, the company known for its home-sized versions of vintage arcade games, is putting fans in the driver’s seat with its latest release, The Fast & Furious Arcade Game. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at this typically tricked-out cabinet, which is available for pre-order now at Best Buy and available for purchase on May 5.

Retailing for $599.99, Arcade 1Up’s cabinet comes with two vintage Fast & Furious games, one based on the original 2001 film and the other on the much-loved 2006 threequel, Tokyo Drift. And you can navigate the killer turns in both games courtesy of a sweet rumble-enabled steering wheel at the center of your dashboard, plus a high-performance 4-speed shifter.

Check out the dashboard on Arcade 1Up’s Fast & Furious cabinet. (Photo: Courtesy of Arcade 1Up)

At the base of the cabinet, you’ll find your necessary gas and brake pedals, while the top boasts a light-up marquee for that classic arcade shine. A rockin’ dual speaker system and faux coin doors complete the feeling that you’re rolling out of the multiplex and into the closest arcade… which happens to be your own house.

Go for a drive with Arcade 1Up’s Fast & Furious cabinet. (Photo: Courtesy of Arcade 1Up)

And because Dom’s all about family — just ask his abuela, Rita Moreno — Arcade 1Up has thoughtfully preserved that spirit in this Fast & Furious cabinet. For the first time in the company’s history, players can link up to four individual cabinets via a local network and have four-way races with rankings tracked on a wifi leaderboard.

Live your life a quarter mile at a time… but don’t worry about fast and furiously pumping quarters into this Fast & Furious arcade cabinet.

Arcade 1Up’s The Fast & the Furious Arcade Game cabinet is available for pre-order now at Best Buy and available for purchase on the official site on May 5.