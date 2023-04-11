Brillstein Strikes First-Look Deal With Paramount TV Studios – The Hamden Journal

Brillstein Entertainment Partners is looking to “fuel the momentum” of its production company after striking a first-look deal with Paramount Television Studios.

The management company’s production banner Brillstein Creative Partners will co-develop and co-produce scripted series for Paramount+, Showtime and CBS as part of the multi-year deal.

It comes after The Hamden Journal revealed earlier this year that the company, launched by Bernie Brillstein, was exploring a sale with Casey Wasserman one of the frontrunners.

Brillstein Creative Partners has been ramping up its efforts in television development and production with several projects in development at major streamers including Netflix, Amazon, Onyx and Apple TV+.

It recently hired former Netflix and Made Up Stories executive Allie Goss, who produced series including Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal and Apple’s Roar, as President of the production company.

Brillstein has also produced series including Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Apple TV+’s Central Park, and was arguably best known for producing The Sopranos through Brad Grey Television.

On the management side, it represents the likes of Brad Pitt, Brendan Fraser, Florence Pugh, Kaley Cuoco, Rami Malek, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charlie Hunnam, Catherine O’Hara, Zach Galifianakis, Tiffany Haddish, Forest Whitaker, Scott Derrickson, Rachel Brosnahan and Rob Lowe.

Paramount TV Studios is behind series such as Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Offer and Fatal Attraction as well as HBO Max’s Station Eleven, Apple’s Shantaram and it is currently producing the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second season of Reacher and Cross for Amazon.

“We are incredibly excited about this new venture with Brillstein,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios and Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with their managers and stellar roster of clients over the years and look forward to deepening and strengthening those partnerships as we collaborate with Allie Goss and her team to produce a slate of compelling new series for the global market.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nicole and the talented team at Paramount Television Studios to further fuel the momentum of our production company and to unlock new opportunities for all of our creative partners,” added Jon Liebman, Chairman and CEO of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.