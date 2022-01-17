‘Brightburn’ Producer Signs Deal With Saudi Arabia’s Inqisam Studios – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based Brightburn producer The H Collective Films has formed a pact with Saudi Arabia’s Inqisam Studios to co-invest in and co-produce movies and TV with a focus on the Arabic-speaking market.

The co-pro deal is one of the first to be announced between a Saudi and Hollywood production company. Inqisam is a new division of Riyadh-based investment and production company Nowaar Entertainment.

Upcoming projects for the Hollywood and KSA pair include the family-adventure movie Prince Of The Seas, which is based on the story and legend of Ahmad Ibn Majid, a famous navigator in Arabian Peninsula history.

The English-language live action project will follow a fearless young explorer on his quest to right an ancient wrong. To do so he must first solve the greatest mystery of his time and vanquish forces of uncanny power. Cast is expected to be a combination of U.S. and Middle Eastern actors.

Screenwriter, director and DreamWorks animation veteran Mike de Seve, director on the series and movie Beavis And Butt-Head and story consultant on movies including Shrek 2 and A Shark’s Tale, is attached to write the script.

Mark Rau, CEO of The H Collective Films, his partner Dirk Hampel, and Osama Aljalal, CEO of Inqisam studios, will supervise the production.

Berlin-based Rau oversees The H Collective’s international business. His feature credits as co-producer include German-language hits The Wild Guys 4 and 2015 box office breakout Look Who’s Back. The German exec is the former VP of Pro Gaming & Directing Manager of gaming producer ESL Europe and the former Directing Manager for the e-sports company Turtle Entertainment.

Rau said: “The world has never been as connected and diverse as today. I am excited to bring unique ancient Arabic stories to a global audience. Also we are looking forward to collaborating with Inqisam studios and growing our partnership in the MENA region.”

Inqisam studios CEO Osama Aljalal added: “The Arab world has an astonishing amount of interesting stories and rich history which would serve the international audience with unlimited entertaining contents. We’re excited to jointly announce our feature film, Prince of The Seas, which I believe will accelerate the globalization of the local film industry and inspire more contents to being produced from the region.”

The H Collective has produced movies including The Parts You Lose and horror pic Brightburn and it has helped domestically distribute features including Wolf Warrior 2. In 2018, the company acquired rights to make the next xXx movie with Vin Diesel.

Saudi Arabia recently hosted its first international film festival and the first major international movie productions to shoot entirely in the country.