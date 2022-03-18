Bright side of Stephen Curry injury is he’ll return rejuvenated

Kerith Burke: As far as a silver lining for Stephen Curry’s injury, Kerr said Steph will have a chance to come back “rejuvinated and recharged.” Reminds him of Steph’s tailbone injury last season and the way Steph came back spry.

Source: Twitter @KerithBurke

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Trailblazers 34-33. Two DMV kids running the show so far. Kevin Durant has 13 points on 4-for-5 shooting. Josh Hart has 10 on 4-for-7. Seth Curry, not from the DMV, already has three 3s in his first game back. – 8:07 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

End of Q1: Nets 34, Trail Blazers 33

A snoozer through one. KD has 13, Josh Hart has 10 and Seth Curry has 9. Trail Blazers have scored 20 PTS in the paint, Nets have scored 18. – 8:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Stephen Curry (foot) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Based on that timeline, he’ll miss #Suns at #Warriors March 30.

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 7:52 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Blazers tip shortly. Seth Curry is back. Portland is rebuilding. No Dame, Anfernee Simons, or Nurkic tonight. Hard not to like the Nets’ chances tonight. Updates to come. – 7:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets starters vs. Portland: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:00 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Steve Kerr on losing Curry: ‘Nobody’s gonna fill those shoes. But we can do some things execution-wise. We want Wiggs to be more aggressive, want Jordan and Klay to continue to be aggressive. If we run our stuff well and play good defense, we’re going to generate offense.’ – 5:15 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Warriors: Stephen Curry out at least two weeks with foot injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/18/war… – 5:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

MRI reveals Stephen Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament in Wednesday’s game vs. #Celtics, the team announced.

Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Based on that timetable, Curry will miss March 30 game vs. #Suns in San Francisco.

#Warriors 2-1 vs. Suns this season. pic.twitter.com/LJXGWeJXam – 4:40 PM

Story continues

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

As far as a silver lining for Steph’s injury, Kerr said Steph will have a chance to come back “rejuvinated and recharged.” Reminds him of Steph’s tailbone injury last season and the way Steph came back spry. – 4:39 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle took it back to @Stephen Curry’s “Birthday” Curry 2s for #MarchMadness 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DLdAVJnqnR – 4:37 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

As far as facing a long stretch without Steph as the playoffs approach, Kerr said “we can score plenty with the guys we have, the focus has got to be defense.” – 4:37 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kerr said he’s unsure right now if James Wiseman will join the Warriors on their upcoming roadtrip, after Wiseman plays in his fourth G League game this weekend. – 4:35 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Wiggins and Bjelica both practiced today, per Kerr. – 4:33 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Moses Moody has a shoulder injury, Kerr says, and Moody did not practice today. He’s considered day-to-day. – 4:33 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

As Kerr absorbs losing Steph for at least two weeks, he said he’s “relieved it’s not worse” and he’s hoping Steph will be back before the playoffs, maybe even “a couple games before.” – 4:32 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson shot 10-15 from 3P range in a win over the Mavericks, surpassing 1,000 career 3PM in the process.

Thompson reached that mark in just 372 games, third-fastest in NBA history behind Buddy Hield (350) and Stephen Curry (369). pic.twitter.com/jpuu88dAkk – 4:31 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Per Steve Kerr: Moses Moody is day to day. Wiggins, GP2 and Beli all scrimmaged today. – 4:26 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Steph Curry has a foot injury that Warriors say will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so he will miss their visit to ATL next Friday. – 4:20 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors guard Stephen Curry will have his sprained left foot ligament re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced on Friday

https://t.co/AbSj02SI0y pic.twitter.com/1GyI09JaOq – 4:01 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to be re-evaluated in two weeks after spraining ligament in foot

cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 3:53 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Warriors’ Steph Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks

sportando.basketball/en/warriors-st… – 3:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Warriors announce Steph Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a sprained left foot ligament. The Kings will face the Warriors on April 3 at Golden 1 Center. – 3:51 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

With the Warriors undermanned without Steph Curry, key role players will have to step up. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/18/esp… – 3:49 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

The Warriors announce that Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 3:47 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Typically, reevaluation means no basketball activity beforehand, in which case Stephen Curry won’t get on the court until April. – 3:47 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Steph Curry update. Re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wK2C5m0O6k – 3:45 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors say guard Stephen Curry underwent an MRI on Wednesday night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 3:45 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Warriors announce that Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Warriors will have five regular-season games left at that point. – 3:45 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors say Stephen Curry’s sprained left foot ligament will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 3:45 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Steph Curry update: L foot ligament sprain. Reevaluated in 2 weeks. – 3:44 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has suffered a sprained left foot ligament and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team says. – 3:44 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Jack Davidson leads Wabash into the D3 finals this weekend in Fort Wayne. He’s one of the greatest shooters to come out of the state of Indiana and the comparison to Steph Curry is legit for his style of play. – 12:51 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Curry said Simmons was at the Nets shootaround this morning. He still isn’t able to participate as he continues his back rehab — but he’s staying around the group. – 11:15 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Seth Curry says he’ll play tonight vs. Blazers. – 11:09 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Steph Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained ligament in his foot. Curry got hurt when Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball. Steve Kerr yelled at Smart and, after the game, called it “a dangerous play.” basketballnews.com/stories/warrio… – 12:29 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Brad Stevens went to bat for Marcus Smart on @Toucherandrich against Steve Kerr’s criticism of the #Celtics guard masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:08 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

First, it sucks that Steph got hurt.

Second, Smart did nothing dirty. He dove for a loose ball as he’s done thousands of times and will do thousands more.

Third, Steve Kerr is right to have his guy’s back, even if it is misplaced.

Last, they talked and are cool. Let’s move on. – 9:20 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New column: Steve Kerr had a chance to review the video, which made his postgame remarks taking a shot at Marcus Smart’s dive out of line masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:41 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

“I saw the kick. But shit happens. I’ve kicked somebody before, so it is what it is.”

Steve Kerr lost his shit at Marcus Smart for injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball. But as Smart defends himself for defending all out, he has an ironic ally.

theathletic.com/3191381/2022/0… – 3:22 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New from @SouichiTerada: Marcus Smart defends himself against Steve Kerr’s criticism after dive: “I’m not a dirty player.” masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:44 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr on his exchange with Marcus Smart:

“I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph’s knee, and that’s what I was upset about…We talked after the game. We’re good, but I thought it was a dangerous play. I just let him know.” – 1:33 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Ime Udoka had no problem with Marcus Smart talking it out with Steve Kerr: “If a coach is going to talk to them, they are grown men. They can talk back. And so not really worried about that, but to his credit, he kept his composure.” – 1:30 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Steve Kerr had some harsh words for Marcus Smart after the Celtics’ win on Wednesday night masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:28 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart said he was really down about injuring Steph Curry diving for a loose ball and defended himself against considering that a dirty play. Said he doesn’t mind the arguing with Steve Kerr and opposing coaches arguing with him in general. – 1:03 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart on his conversation with Steve Kerr: “Steve and I know each other from USA Basketball. He knows I would never try to hurt anyone.” – 1:02 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on his conversation with Steve Kerr: “He knows I’m not trying to hurt anybody.” – 12:59 AM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Kerr said he talked with Marcus Smart after the game and “we’re good” but he thought Smart dived into Curry’s knee and called it a “dangerous play.” #Celtics #Warriors – 12:49 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Steve Kerr, who coached Marcus Smart with USAB, took issue with Smart diving on the floor, inadvertently rolling on Steph Curry’s ankle. pic.twitter.com/VOtRMxmAa3 – 12:48 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steve Kerr is unsure if Moses Moody will need an MRI on his injured right shoulder. – 12:44 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kerr isn’t sure if Moses Moody is getting a MRI tonight. – 12:43 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Here’s the full Steph Curry update from Steve Kerr, plus his take on what he felt was a “dangerous” play from Marcus Smart pic.twitter.com/RhEMvHc0my – 12:43 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry is getting an MRI on his left foot right now, Steve Kerr says. He shrugged when asked what his concern level is. “We’ll know after the MRI.” – 12:43 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry is getting an MRI right now. – 12:41 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart and Steve Kerr arguing: “If a coach is going to talk to them, they’re grown men, they can talk back.” – 12:39 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Steve Kerr and Marcus Smart talking: “The play they were talking about was completely legal. One guy reached for it, one guy dove for it. There wasn’t anything there to complain about. I told Marcus not to worry about it.” – 12:39 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Steve Kerr having words for Marcus Smart: “The play they were talking about was totally legal…there wasn’t anything there to complain about.” – 12:38 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Five fouls on Kevon Looney. Kerr is challenging the call. – 12:02 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Steve Kerr had some heated words for Marcus Smart after a hustle play from the #Celtics guard in the second quarter of tonight’s game masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:38 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Karl-Anthony Towns on wanting the ball in crunch time:

“In the playoffs, you’re gonna see a lot of different things. I will say, though, even Jordan gave it to Kerr for 3. There’s a lot of different ways you can win the game. But I for sure would like the ball in my hands.” – 11:37 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

On the one hand, it does feel like an overstep for an opposing coach to lecture Smart for hustling.

On the other hand, if there’s a coach in the NBA who has a right to be skittish about his stars getting injured, Steve Kerr is probably the guy. – 11:12 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart won’t be getting a Christmas card from Steve Kerr this December. #Celtics #Warriors – 11:06 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors staff was upset with both of these Marcus Smart plays. First one was a roll up of Steph Curry’s leg that has him currently in the locker room, second ruled a flagrant on Klay Thompson. Kerr was telling refs to review both plays, mimicking a leg chop to officials. pic.twitter.com/6edSJxQszv – 11:04 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Steve Kerr is furious, yelling at the refs throughout the review. Marcus Smart does get called a flagrant 1 for kicking his leg into the air trying to stop Klay Thompson. It’s gettin a little testy out here!! – 10:58 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Steve Kerr was going at Marcus Smart.

Smart got a Flagrant 1 for kicking Thompson, but that’s not what Kerr was mad about.

Kerr was yelling at Smart for diving into Steph on the loose ball to start the sequence. – 10:58 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The Celtics are locking up right now.

They’ve held the Warriors to 1-4 shooting to start and have also forced 2 turnovers — both leading to easy layups at the other end.

Steve Kerr takes an early timeout to settle down the troops.

BOS 14, GSW 10 – 10:18 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Draymond’s minute restriction has been bumped from 20 minutes to 24. The plan is for him to still come off the bench tonight. Steve Kerr didn’t want to say who the starters will be. – 8:23 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green’s minutes restriction has increased to 24 minutes, Steve Kerr says. He’ll come off the bench again tonight. – 8:23 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Andrew Wiggins (non-COVID illness) has been ruled out for the Warriors tonight vs. Celtics per Steve Kerr. – 8:21 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Kerr: “Steph’s a lot stronger than people realize; he kinda reminds me of Stockton in that regard. Stockton used to be a great screen-setter & wasn’t afraid to screen across the lane & take on a big guy & open up the lane for Malone. Steph’s the same way.” basketballnews.com/stories/changi… – 3:52 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

If you read one thing today, make it @NekiasNBA‘s excellent deep dive into the rise of guard-screening in the NBA. Nekias spoke to players (Steph Curry, Fred VanVleet, Bruce Brown) coaches (Steve Kerr, Nick Nurse, JB Bickerstaff) and scouts for this piece: basketballnews.com/stories/changi… – 3:07 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Curry/Klay/Poole lineup combination is now a +102 in 122 minutes. Here’s Steve Kerr on the idea that it could force defenses to change up how they swarm Steph Curry. Notable he mentioned a Memphis scheme (likely 2nd round matchup) used on them in play-in game. pic.twitter.com/l8F0OhRsmH – 2:36 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Warriors will re-evaluate Stephen Curry in two weeks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 18, 2022

Jason Dumas: Not an ideal situation regarding Stephen Curry and his left foot sprain, but the organization believes the results of his MRI and the time he will miss is the best case scenario that could’ve resulted from this. He should be ready to play by April 16th, the start of the playoffs. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 17, 2022

Anthony Slater: The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green trio has played 11 minutes total together the last three seasons. Difficulty of playoff task rising for a group that hasn’t been able to line all their major pieces up at the same time. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 17, 2022