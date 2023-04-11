Brie Larson Leads an All-Female Superhero Trio in ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel

Brie Larson is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for “The Marvels,” the sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel.” This time, Larson shares the spotlight with fellow female MCU stars Teyonah Parris from “WandaVision” and Iman Vellani from “Ms. Marvel.”

The anticipated follow-up to Carol Danvers’ origin story takes place after the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” which introduced Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a. the young, New Jersey superhero Ms. Marvel.

Prior to the first “The Marvels’” trailer release, the first look at the film was shown exclusively to panel attendees at the 2022 D23 Expo. The initial footage offers insight into the aftermath of the “Ms. Marvel” post-credits scene, where Kamala seemingly swapped places with Carol. “The Marvels” teaser picked up shortly thereafter, with Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris) working as an astronaut for Saber Space Station alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). When Monica hits a jump point in the space continuum, she morphs into Ms. Marvel, confirming she, Carol and Kamala share a unique set of transformative powers.

The official “The Marvels” synopsis from Marvel Studios reads: “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.”

After helming 2021’s “Candyman” reboot, director Nia DaCosta will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with “The Marvels” — a feat that makes her the first Black woman, and fourth woman, to direct a film in the MCU. DaCosta co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, best known for his roles in “Parasite” and the TV series “Itaewon Class,” also stars in the film. Other confirmed cast members include Saagar Shaikh, Zenoiba Shroff and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s older brother, mother and father, respectively, along with Zawe Ashton in an undisclosed villain role. Goose, the fan-favorite Flerken, will also make a return to the screen.

After a delay from this summer, “The Marvels” hits theaters on Nov. 10, 2023. Watch the official trailer below.

