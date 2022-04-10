Brie Larson Joins ‘Fast & Furious 10’, Per Vin Diesel – The Hamden Journal

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Saturday night to announce Oscar winner Brie Larson’s casting in Fast & Furious 10.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ” that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” he wrote in the caption, accompanying a shot of himself with the actress. “What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” Diesel continued. “Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Details with regard to the plot of Fast & Furious 10 have been kept under wraps. In addition to Diesel, Larson will star alongside previously announced cast members including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior. Justin Lin is directing, and producing alongside Diesel, with the film set to bow in theaters via Universal on May 19, 2023.

Larson is repped by WME, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Check out Diesel’s announcement of her casting below.