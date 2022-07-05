Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

(Bloomberg) — Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with its performance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm founded by Ray Dalio told investors that its Pure Alpha II fund climbed 4.8% in June, boosting its annualized return since its 1991 inception to 11.4%, the person said, asking not to be identified because the results aren’t public.

Bridgewater’s macro fund is bouncing from years of struggle, eking out a nominal annualized gain over a decade before posting a return of about 8% in 2021. It had lost 12.6% in 2020, and several institutional clients pulled their money.

The firm, with about $150 billion of assets under management, recently overhauled its leadership team, creating an investment committee that includes co-Chief Investment Officers Greg Jensen and Bob Prince as well as several other senior investors.

(Updates with previous returns in third paragraph, leadership team in fourth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.