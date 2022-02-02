Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Campbell facing murder charges

The man accused of murdering two campus police officers at a Virginia college this week was ordered held without bond Wednesday during a hearing in which he was strapped to a chair, according to reports.

Alexander Campbell, 27, was arraigned Wednesday on five felony charges related to the killing, including two counts of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Campbell appeared before the court by video conference, and was apparently restrained to a chair, according to Richmond’s WWBT News.

Alexander Campbell was arraigned on five charges related to the fatal shooting at Bridgewater College. Virginia State Police

Campus safety officer JJ Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter were both killed in the shooting. Matthew Cosner/Courtesy of Bridgewater College via AP

Police at the scene of the shooting at Bridgewater College on Feb. 1, 2022. Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP

A court-appointed attorney representing Campbell requested a mental health evaluation of his client before his next scheduled court appearance, which is currently set for Feb. 16.

Campbell is being held without bond.

The Ashland, Va., resident is accused of killing campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer JJ Jefferson, shooting the pair after they responded to a call of a suspicious individual, state police said.

Police officers approaching alleged gunman Campbell. Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record Via AP

Bridgewater College students exiting a campus building following the fatal shooting. Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP

Campbell then fled on foot into the town of Bridgewater, about 140 miles southwest of Washington, DC, according to police.

Campbell was apprehended by officers from multiple agencies 35 minutes later, according to authorities.

He was treated for a gunshot wound after his capture. Police said Tuesday it was unclear who fired the shot that hit Campbell.