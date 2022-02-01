Bridget Moynahan’s Message About Ex Tom Brady’s Retirement Is a Total Touchdown

Who says exes can’t be friends?

Bridget Moynahan showed her support for Tom Brady after the 44-year-old quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow,” the actress, 55, tweeted. “Looking forward to the next steps.”

Moynahan and Brady broke up in 2006 after almost three years of dating. Shortly after the split, the Blue Bloods star learned she was pregnant with the athlete’s child. At that point, Brady was in the early stages of his relationship with his now-wife Gisele Bündchen.

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant,” the supermodel, 41, recalled in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn’t an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth.”

Moynahan gave birth to son John, a.k.a. Jack, in 2007. And as Bündchen put it in her book, her “heart expanded in ways” she didn’t know was possible—lovingly referring to Jack, now 14, as her “bonus child” as well as a “huge gift and blessing” in her life.

“In fact, I credit Jack with accelerating Tom’s and my growing up in so many ways,” she continued. “The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, not ten years younger. With Jack in our lives, our priorities definitely started to shift. I wanted to be there for Jack and Tom, and do whatever I could to create stability in their lives, and help them have a close relationship.”

Over the years, Moynahan and Brady have continued to co-parent Jack. The football player has also welcomed two children with Bündchen—son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9—and Moynahan is now married to businessman Andrew Frankel. And the exes have continued to remain on good terms, with Brady wishing Moynahan a happy 50th birthday last April and Moynahan congratulating him on his Super Bowl LV victory last year, one of seven in his 22-year career.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she told People in 2019. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

Upon announcing his retirement, Brady gave a special shout-out to Bündchen and his children. “You are my inspiration,” the sports star, who most recently played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and previously for the New England Patriots, wrote on Instagram. “Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”