Bridget Moynahan asked about Chris Noth sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth’s television ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan, delicately weighed in on the sexual assault allegations against the actor. Moynahan, who reprises her role as Natasha Naginsky in And Just Like That…, was asked by Elle about the troubling accusations that emerged last week.

“I don’t know anything about…it would be inappropriate for me to comment on things I don’t have any knowledge of,” the actress replied.

Bridget Moynahan asked about Mr. Big’s death and the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth. (Photo: Getty Images)

Noth, 67, was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015. The Sex and the City star called the allegations “categorically false.” One day later, a third woman came forward and claimed she was forcibly groped and digitally penetrated when she was working at a New York City restaurant in 2010. She said she was 18 at the time and The Equalizer star was 55. A rep for the actor stated Noth “has no knowledge of who this individual is” and “would never cross that line.”

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who guest-starred alongside Noth on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, accused him of “sexually inappropriate” behavior and called him a “predator.” She said she felt “relieved” that Mr. Big was killed off in the HBO Max reboot. As for Moynahan, she has no problem with her former co-star dropping dead after a Peloton ride.

“I thought it was OK. It made sense. It’s part of life — it’s part of the lives of women and men of a certain age. It’s what’s happening,” she told Elle. “To me, it was like, ‘OK, this is the way that they’re jumping into it, ripping off the Band-Aid.’ Good for them [for] being bold and being real. I’m seeing friends of mine have real emotional, grieving responses to the first two episodes. Like, sobbing. These characters have been part of people’s lives for so long and they have really gotten invested in the characters’ lives; they are grieving for someone they feel like they have known.”

Peloton pulled its viral, 30-second ad featuring Noth in the wake of the allegations.

