Bridges blown up en masse in occupied right-bank part of Kherson Oblast

Several bridges on the right bank of Kherson Oblast have been destroyed as a result of the blowing up.

Source: local media outlet Most (Bridge)

Details: It is known for sure that the Dariivskyi, Tiahynskyi and Novovasylivskyi bridges were blown up in the rear of the Russian troops. Information about the detonation is widely published by pro-Russian Telegram channels. They published a photo of the destroyed bridges.

The occupiers claimed that the bridges were blown up “to complicate the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Destroyed Dariivskyi bridge

Dariivskyi bridge is the bridge over the Inhulets River, located on the E58 road near the village of Inhulets in the Kherson district.

The bridge connects the Kherson and Beryslav districts. The next bridge over Inhulets with normal load-bearing capacity is located in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Background:

In the middle of October, the new commander of the Russian army in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, did not rule out making “difficult decisions” regarding the future arrival of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in occupied Kherson.

