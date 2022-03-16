‘Bridgerton’s Ruby Stokes Set As Lead Of Netflix’s ‘Lockwood & Co.’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Stokes, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period romp, is to lead the cast of the streamer’s latest book adaptation.

Stokes stars in Lockwood & Co., a series adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s book series.

She is joined by newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati in the Complete Fiction-produced series, which comes from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

The cast also includes Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Luke Treadaway (Ordeal by Innocence) and Morven Christie (The Bay).

Stokes plays Lucy Carlyle, newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl who along with Chapman’s Anthony Lockwood and Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim, run a psychic detection agency.

Set in London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co.

Jeremiah stars as Inspector Barnes, Treadaway plays The Golden Blade and Christie stars as Penelope Fittes. They are also joined by Jack Bandeira, who plays Quill Kipps, Ben Crompton as Julius Winkman, Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones, Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin and Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon.

Cornish, who also co-wrote Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn and Ant-Man, exec produces alongside Nira Park and Rachael Prior

The eight-part series is produced by Complete Fiction, which was founded by Edgar Wright, Cornish, Park and Prior.