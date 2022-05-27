Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker Reveals Hospitalization for Mental Health: ‘I’ve Been Really Unwell’

Bridgerton’s Ruby Parker Reveals Hospitalization for Mental Health: ‘I’ve Been Really Unwell’

Ruby Barker is focusing on her mental health.

The Bridgerton actress, 25, shared an update with her 231,000 followers Thursday from the hospital where she has been receiving treatment, explaining she has “been really unwell for a really long time,” before receiving her diagnosis, which she did not disclose. “I am better,” she said at the beginning of the video.

“I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling,” she said. “So, I’m in the hospital at the minute, I’m gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I’m gonna take a little bit of a break from myself.

“And I want to encourage others, if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor. Take a break, stop being so hard on yourself. And people used to always tell me not to be so hard on myself, and I never really, really knew what that meant,” Barker added.

She said that she was “rage-filled, frustrated, angry” before seeking help for “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me,” adding: “I was carrying the weight of the world on my back.”

“And now, I’m at a point where I have a diagnosis, and I will talk to you about that at another time. But I have a diagnosis, and I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand. I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Barker gave a shoutout to Australian artist Sexton as she sported the musician’s hoodie, explaining that her music “has literally brought me out of pits,” before singing some of her 2020 track “Waiting On a Better Day.”

The British actress also thanked Netflix and Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for giving me an opportunity, for saving me,” as well as her close friends and mentors.

“I cannot wait to fulfill all of my engagements and to have a good career and a good life. Because I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Barker explained. “I want to survive and I will survive, and I’m going to. And so are you. That’s the beauty of it, so are you. If you’re with me, you’re in good hands. Thank you.”

She noted that she previously had to drop out of the West End production of Running with Lions after she contracted COVID-19 and suffered with her mental health.

Barker, who made her Bridgerton debut as Marina Thompson when the show premiered in 2020, appeared to be in good spirits later Thursday, rocking a new hairstyle after finishing her first hot yoga class. “Feeling amazing,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

