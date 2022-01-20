‘Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh To Star In Podcast ‘Don’t Mind: Cruxmont’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Netflix hit series Bridgerton, is moving into podcasting.

The actor, who also starred in two seasons of Doctor Who, is to star in scripted podcast Don’t Mind: Cruxmont.

The series comes from Fool & Scholar Productions, which is behind the Dungeons and Dragons podcast Dark Dice starring Jeff Goldblum.

Don’t Mind: Cruxmont is a supernatural mystery thriller set in the fictional English village of Cruxmont, a sleepy town with a dark secret. Andoh, who is also producing an adaptation of Island Queen with Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinson, voices the role of Dr. Gwen Kingston, a determined and enthusiastic physician who, after discovering that her advanced Alzheimer’s patient has made a miraculous recovery, follows a line of inquiry that brings her to the small town of Cruxmont.

Andoh, who is set to start filming soon on Netflix’s Bridgerton spinoff Queen Charlotte, also starred in season two of The Witcher.

She also has form in the audio space, having narrated the audio book of Tina Andrews’ Charlotte Sophia, as well as The Girl with the Louding Voice by Abi Daré, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, Talia Hibbert’s Get a Life, Chloe Brown and Ann Lecki’s Ancillary Justice.

The series, which will feature 14 episodes, will launch on March 29.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Travis Vengroff who produces and edits and Kaitlin Statz who writes, Fool & Scholar Productions is also responsible for series including The White Vault and VAST Horizon.

Andoh is represented by Curtis Brown Group, Optimism Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Fool & Scholar Productions is represented by ICM Partners.