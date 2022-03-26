Bridgerton Stars Reveal How Their Characters Would Slide Into the DMs

The cast of Bridgerton is throwing etiquette out the window.

E! News chatted with the second season ensemble of Netflix’s tawdry period drama and asked them how their characters’ courting techniques might adapt in the modern age.

Basically, who’s sliding into whose DMs.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton, thinks his character would lack subtlety in DMs to Kate (Simone Ashley).

He jokes that he’d send a horse emoji with the message, “Fancy a ride?”

Ahem, that might work on us! Or, if he was feeling even more sinister, he said Anthony might break out one of the oldest tricks in the game.

“He wouldn’t follow her, but he’d like three pictures,” he said. Classic rake behavior.

Unsurprisingly, Charithra Chandran thinks her character Edwina would have more finesse about her DM sliding.

“Listen, she is focused. She is one-track minded about finding a husband, so she’d 100 percent slide in there,” she said. “She’s trained to be the perfect wife for someone like The Viscount. She’d have stalked his Spotify playlist.”

Photos From Bridgerton Season 2 Premiere

Nicola Coughlan, who plays gossip reporter Lady Whistledown (a.k.a. Penelope Featherington), thinks her DMs would come in handy professionally!

“I feel like she would get a lot of anonymous tips from people,” she told us. “She would thrive in the world of Instagram. It would mean not going out to the balls. She could just sit at home on her couch figuring stuff out.”

Lady Whistledown in sweatpants? We can’t see it.

Nicola doesn’t think Penelope would be totally above having a social media account of her own—but there’s a catch.

“I feel like it’s one of those things where she has an account, but she never posts,” she said. “But she knows Colin’s Instagram grid—she can picture it in her brain.”

Clearly, she wouldn’t be above a little Internet stalking when it comes to her crush.

To find out more details about the hypothetical DM follies of the cast of Bridgerton—including Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington) and Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte)—watch the video above!

The second season of Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.

