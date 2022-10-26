‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses

Simone Ashley at “The Gray Man” premiere in Hollywood, California, on July 13, 2022.Steve Granitz/Getty Images

When she’s not starring in “Bridgerton,” Simone Ashley has a daring fashion sense.

The actor, who’s also appeared in “Sex Education,” often wears sheer outfits and bold cutouts.

She’s also worn neon looks and plunging necklines at red-carpet events.

Simone Ashley wore a daring look at a September 2021 fashion show she attended early in her acting career.

Simone Ashley at a Prada fashion show in in Milan, Italy, on September 24, 2021.Pietro S. D’Aprano/Stringer/Getty Images

She attended a Prada fashion show in a sparkling crop top, matching miniskirt, and thick boots from the designer brand.

In November 2021, she made an appearance at a Swarovski event while wearing a Magda Butrym dress.

Simone Ashley at a Swarovski event in London, England, on November 23, 2021.David M. Benett/Getty Images

Her sleeveless black gown had cutouts across its bodice and a tall slit in its skirt. She completed the look with Louboutin heels and a thick diamond necklace.

Later that same month, for the 2021 Fashion Awards, Ashley sported even bolder cutouts.

Simone Ashley at the Fashion Awards in London, England, on November 29, 2021.Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images

Her black AZ Factory dress was custom-made for her by designer Norman Rene’ De Vera. It had a single long sleeve, sparkles from top to bottom, and a thin strap across her stomach that held the gown’s top and bottom together.

Its skirt was also dramatic, with a long train and almost waist-high slit.

Ashley showed the colorful side of her daring style at the EE British Academy Film Awards in March of this year.

Simone Ashley at the EE British Academy Film Awards in London on March 13, 2022.Karwai Tang/Getty Images

She walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino jumpsuit. The neon-pink look had loose-fitting pants, a see-through top made from mesh, and a cape-like back.

Underneath the suit, Ashley wore a uniquely-cut bralette created by the fashion house.

She also wore a plunging, purple Valentino outfit that same day.

Simone Ashley at a British Vogue event in London, England, on March 13, 2022.David M. Benett/Getty Images

Her second Valentino look that day was a vibrant piece from the fashion house’s spring 2022 collection with wide straps that covered her chest and acted as a top. The feature also created a plunging neckline that connected to the waistband of her miniskirt.

For accessories, Ashley sported black sandals and a purple shawl.

Later in March, Ashley wore a daring Gucci design to celebrate the “Bridgerton” season two premiere.

Simone Ashley at the “Bridgerton” season two premiere in London on March 22, 2022.John Phillips/Getty Images

The focus of her red-carpet look was her see-through skirt, which was made from black lace that had a floral design. The skirt also had a row of green velvet at its hem, and a silk waistband.

Her blouse was also bold. She wore a white crop top with a ruffled neckline and sheer lace sleeves that extended into gloves.

She returned to bold cutouts just a few days later while attending a pre-Oscar party.

Simone Ashley at a pre-Oscar party in West Hollywood, California, on March 25, 2022.Leon Bennett/Stringer/Getty Images

Her brown-and-black Nensi Dojaka dress had a strappy bodice covered in cutouts, and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

She wore the dress with an updo hairstyle and pointed black pumps.

After the Oscars, she chose a bold, black-and-white look designed by Burberry.

Simone Ashley at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 27, 2022.Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Her halter dress had multiple standout details: a lace-up bodice, fringe that extended from her waist to the floor, and an all-over cow print.

Ashley then attended another “Bridgerton” event in a glamorous gown with three daring details.

Simone Ashley at a “Bridgerton” event in Culver City, California, on March 29, 2022.Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images

Her mock-neck, long-sleeved gown — designed by Alexandre Vauthier — had a triangular cutout at her waist, a wrapped skirt, and a thigh-high slit.

In June, Ashley channeled old Hollywood for a Tiffany & Co. event.

Simone Ashley at a Tiffany & Co. event in London, England, on June 9, 2022.Mike Marsland/Getty Images

British brand 16Arlington designed her blush-colored dress, which had a corset bodice and crisscrossed halter straps.

For accessories, the actor chose a feathered shawl and sparkling heels with bows.

She then stole the show at “The Gray Man” premiere in July thanks to her daring dress from Mônot.

Simone Ashley at “The Gray Man” premiere in Hollywood, California, on July 13, 2022.Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The gown had a bondage-style design up top, with thick straps across her shoulders and chest. Its skirt, on the other hand, was straight and reached her ankles.

To add some glamour, Ashley also wore diamond jewelry and classic black pumps.

To kick off October, Ashley used fashion to create the illusion that she was naked underneath a slip of lace.

Simone Ashley at Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2022.Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

She attended Paris Fashion Week in a white lace minidress that had long sleeves and a micro-mini skirt. She also donned underwear that matched her skin tone but skipped a bra.

The rest of her outfit included a sparkling jacket, strappy black heels, and a simple, updo hairstyle that kept all eyes on her outfit.

Weeks later, she rocked the “naked” trend once again.

Simone Ashley at the Time100 Next event in New York City on October 25, 2022.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She attended the Time100 Next event in a black ensemble covered in a neon-yellow print from her shirt to her heels.

But it was her blouse that stood out the most. She wore the garment, which was especially bold thanks to its see-through mesh, with no bra underneath.

