‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Misses Premiere After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington a.k.a Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the season two premiere of the hit Netflix show.

“My Bridgerton Premiere look — a little different than expected,” Coughlan began in her Instagram caption, along with a photo showing her dolled up in a robe ahead of the premiere, which took place at The Tate Modern in London on Tuesday.

“So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere — heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night,” she continued.

The actress ended her caption in a lighthearted way, shouting out her stylist, manicurist and makeup artist for her “infectious virus but make it fashion” look.

The news comes just days before season two of Bridgerton is set to hit Netflix on Friday.

The next season in the streamer’s popular period drama from Shonda Rhimes is based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which follows Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find a wife.

The official description of Bridgerton season two reads: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.”

Meanwhile, Coughlan’s gossipmonger Lady Whistledown continues to have a hold on the ‘ton, while keeping her double life a secret from most of the people closest to her but entrusting it to a key few.

The ‘Bridgerton’ cast attending the London season two premiere on March 22.

