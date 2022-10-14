Bridgerton Signs Black Sails Star Hannah New For Netflix Season 3 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Casting for Netflix’s highly-anticipated third season of Bridgerton is heating up and Hannah New, the star of Starz’ series Black Sails, is the latest The Hamden Journal can reveal.

New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.

New is best known for playing Eleanor Guthrie across four seasons of Starz’ Black Sails. She broke out in 2014 movie Maleficent playing Princess Leila alongside Angelina Jolie and has also featured in Guillermo del Toro’s The Strain and Danny Boyle’s Trust, both for FX. Next up is Julian Gilbey’s Summit Fever, where she stars opposite Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp.

The highly-anticipated third season of Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton is in production and first episode will be titled Out of the Shadows, helmed by new showrunner Jess Brownell, who is replacing Chris Van Dusen.

Season three will move focus from Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton to Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown’s love story.

Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown. Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.

Other cast additions include Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon as well as Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca Bridgerton in a recasting.

Cast including Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, and Luke Newton, who plays Colin, appeared in a recent Netflix Tudum teaser.

New is represented by Paradigm, London’s CAM, and Genuine Artists.