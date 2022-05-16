‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 To Focus On Penelope & Colin’s Love Story – The Hamden Journal

Netflix’s FYSEE Space’s opening night ATAS panel on Sunday night showcased Shondaland’s Bridgerton season 2 and revealed big news about Season 3.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Nicola Coughlan



At the conclusion of the panel , Nicola Coughlan was asked what Lady Whistledown can tell viewers to expect in season 3. The actress who plays Penelope/Lady Whistledown revealed that the next installment will be all about #Polin. It will follow her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as their friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life as Lady Whistledown.

The duo’s love story is the subject of the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series. The first two seasons of the Netflix TV series followed the first two novels in their original order.

“Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story,” Coughlan said. “I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2. This is the first time I am saying it here.”

The panel also included cast members Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, creator, showrunner and executive producer Chris Van Dusen, costume designer Sophie Canale and composer Kris Bowers. It was moderated by actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown.