‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds New Cast & Plot Details Revealed As Filming Begins – The Hamden Journal

Netflix‘s Bridgerton has added Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) to its Season 3 cast, it was announced as filming begins in London.

Francis plays Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton—and the ire of others. Phillips plays Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. Phoon plays Harry Dankworth, what Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.

Season 3 finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as she’s finally given up her crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing him disparage her to his friends last season. Instead, she’s focusing on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, away from her mother and sisters. Due to her lack of confidence, however, her search doesn’t go so well.

Meanwhile, Colin is back from his summer travels with a new look and major swagger. He is disheartened to learn that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin is faced with figuring out what his true feelings for his friend really are.

Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Season 3 also welcomes new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell who is taking over duties following series creator Chris Van Dusen’s exit last season. Van Dusen will remain an executive producer this season alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

A video featuring the cast celebrating the Season 3 kickoff can be found below.