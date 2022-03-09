‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer – The Hamden Journal

Netflix and Shondaland have released the official trailer and new images for the upcoming second season of hit romance drama Bridgerton which debuts worldwide on March 25. Watch the trailer above and check out the photos below.

Narrated by Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews), the three-minute look at Season 2 sees a new group of debutantes being introduced to the Queen as they enter the marriage market. Says Lady Whistledown, “It has been said that the competition is an opportunity for us to rise before our greatest of challenges.”

In keeping with the tradition of the novels, Season 2 tells the story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for love. In the trailer, he declares that it is out of “the greatest love of my family that I am to choose a bride with my head, and not with my heart.”

But duty, desire and scandal collide as Anthony decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister. The latter, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), thinks Anthony seeks a wife only to fulfill his duty and does not believe in the true love that her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) deserves. Yet Kate clearly has eyes for Anthony (and vice-versa).

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?,” wonders Lady Whistledown in voice over. Answering her own question, she quips, “Why, then there is the potential for a considerable scandal, indeed.”

Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

Here are the new photos which take a look at a fan favorite Pall Mall game from the book, as well as a new poster:

Bridgerton. (L to R) From left: Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and Charithra Chandran in Bridgerton.’

Netflix



From left: Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie and Phoebe Dyvenor in ‘Bridgerton.’

Netflix

