‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Sets Netflix Viewing Record With 193 Million Hours Watched on Premiere Weekend

Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for a wife in “Bridgerton” Season 2 has pushed the show to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list worldwide for English language shows, becoming Neftlix’s most-viewed Netflix English language TV title in its premiere weekend.

According to the streamer, viewers watched more than 193,020,000 million hours of the show, which only has eight episodes, and which only began streaming last Friday. That’s 144 million hours more than the No. 2 show of the week, “Is It Cake?”

Season 2 is also No. 1 on the U.S. TV streaming chart.

“WHOA Congrats to THE most incredible cast & crew! Couldn’t be prouder. #Bridgerton#S2,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen wrote on Twitter in reaction to the news.

“Bridgerton” Season 1 also benefited from the Season 2 launch banking 32 million hours globally and the No. 3 slot.

Rounding out the global Top 10 list are “Top Boy: Season 2” at No. 4, followed by Shondaland’s “Inventing Anna,” and then “The Last Kingdom: Season 5.” At No. 7 is “Pieces of Her,” “Top Boy: Season 1” at No. 8, “Bad Vegan” in No. 9 and “Human Resources” Season 1 at 10.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 hit the No. 1 spot in 92 countries, Netflix said.