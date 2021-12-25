‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Premiere Date Set, Details Revealed By Netflix – The Hamden Journal

On Christmas Day 2020, Netflix launched Shondaland’s first series for the streamer, Bridgerton, a Regency England drama that became a worldwide phenomenon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the hugely popular series’ premiere, Netflix and Shondaland today are revealing the premiere date for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season. It will debut March 25, 2022.

Along with the Season 2 premiere date announcement, delivered by several Bridgerton returning and new cast members (you can watch it below), Netflix has provided the most detailed synopsis yet of the new season, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels that inspired the TV series. It provides details about the season’s main storylines.

From creator Chris Van Dusen, Season 2 of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Netflix is dropping a clue as to who the newest heir to the Featherington estate is by revealing the full name of the character played by new series regular Rupert Young, Jack Featherington. (The streamer had previously listed the character, who is not in the books and was created for the TV series, as “Jack, the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families”.)

Bridgerton‘s Season 2 main cast additions also include Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) and Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe). They join additional returning stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Van Dusen, in his final season on Bridgerton, serves as showrunner. He executive produces with Shondaland’s Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Here is the Season 2 premiere date video announcement featuring cast members (in street clothes): Bailey & Ashley, Rosheuval & Andoh as well as Newton, Jessie & Chandran.