Bridgerton ‘s Ruby Barker Grateful for Support After Mental Health Treatment: ‘I Feel Less Alone’

Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker has been discharged from the hospital where she received mental health treatment, she shared in a video posted to her Instagram.

Barker, 25, posted on the platform last week that she had “been really unwell for a really long time” and was getting help.

“I just want to be honest with everybody, I have been struggling,” she said in May 26 Instagram video. “So, I’m in the hospital at the minute, I’m gonna get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life and I’m gonna take a little bit of a break from myself.”

On Monday, the actress appeared cheerful and refreshed in another Instagram update, sharing with her 231,000 followers from a nature retreat that she is feeling much better.

“I can’t wait for the future, I’m doing ok for myself, I’m in a beautiful environment right now to take some time to myself and relax and breathe,” Barker said. “Getting outdoors, going for walks, speaking to loved ones, trying not to ostracize yourself, that’s a really big step. If I have any advice for my younger self, I would just tell myself, ‘Listen, it’s not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom.’ “

She thanked her medical staff, family, friends, Bridgerton Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes, and her followers for all the support she received since sharing her decision to get treated in the hospital.

Barker added that a piece of advice from her Bridgerton co-star Claudia Jessie helped her improve her mindset.

“She told me to flip the coin: It might be dull on one side, but just flip the coin and you’ll find it’s shiny on the other. It’s training your mind to find the funny, to find the light, to find the positive,” Barker said. “It’s a really hard thing to do, but if you can get into the practice of doing that, you’ve got it. I just want everybody to feel good and to feel supported, and loved and held and heard. Anybody that’s in a dark place right now, I just want you to know I see you I feel you. Find the funny and flip that coin.”