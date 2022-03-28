Brice Turang among Milwaukee Brewers’ roster cuts; Luis Urías will miss opening day against Cubs

Shortstop Brice Turang. who hit .231 with four runs scored in eight exhibition games, will start the season with Class AAA Nashville.

PHOENIX – With just over a week remaining in spring training, the Milwaukee Brewers pared their roster a bit more Monday.

Catcher Brett Sullivan was optioned to Class AAA Nashville, while left-hander Rex Brothers, right-hander Trevor Kelley, infielders Brice Turang and Mark Mathias, first baseman Tyler White and outfielders David Dahl and Jonathan Davis were reassigned to minor-league camp.

None of the moves was a surprise, as playing time becomes more scarce with regulars ramping up their action in this truncated camp.

Turang, the Brewers’ sixth-ranked overall prospect, is a player manager Craig Counsell mentioned at one point as likely making his major-league debut this season.

A shortstop, he hit .231 with four runs scored in a team-high-tying eight games.

Turang will start the season with Nashville, which opens its season April 5.

“He needs at-bats,” Counsell said. “He needs some regular at-bats. Davis could use regular at-bats. Mathias.

“I think (Turang) needs to think about improving. I would say there’s lots of avenues for him to still get better, and he should still be in the growth curve as a player.

“But, he’s certainly getting closer.”

Brothers, a non-roster invitee, didn’t pitch in a Cactus League game due to a minor injury. That set the 34-year-old back in his bid to make the opening day roster, but the fact he’s a left-hander with the ability to strike batters out (career average of 11 per nine innings) makes him a candidate to be an in-season callup.

Brothers made 57 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2021, going 3-2 with a 5.26 earned run average, WHIP of 1.43 and 75 strikeouts in 53 innings.

“We’ve seen him a lot. He’s just got to get going,” Counsell said. “I think he can still get ready for the Triple-A season, but we’ve just got to get him going. And he’s on board with that.”

With the moves, Milwaukee now has 35 players remaining in camp – 19 pitchers (two non-roster), three catchers (one non-roster), eight infielders and five outfielders.

Burnes finds the feel for his cutter

Corbin Burnes stopped short of answering any questions about a potential opening day start, but in what is lining up to be his penultimate tune-up prior to toeing the rubber prior the season opener, the Brewers right-hander found his Cy Young form.

Burnes went five innings, striking out eight, and allowed just one hit on a leadoff double. After that, Burnes retired 14 of 16 batters with four outs on the ground in addition to his eight strikeouts.

“The consistency was there today,” Burnes said. “That was kind of what I was looking for today. Last time out the stuff was there, today was more about trying to find that consistent work, get out to the pitch count we needed, get up five times. After the first, it was a little shaky, we figured some things out and cruised from there.”

As Burnes walked off the mound after a first inning with spotty command, he mimicked the arm action and grip on his cutter. Out of the gate in the second, he found the feel for his best pitch, striking out the side.

“Was trying to find the cutter a little bit early, hadn’t really found it all camp yet and then there in the second the lightbulb went off,” Burnes said. “From there, I felt like I could throw anytime I wanted to. That’s the thought and the mindset: when I can get to that, I know that I’m ready. The cutter was good.”

The 2021 Cy Young Award winner’s throwing schedule lines up him up for the April 7 opener against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, with Brandon Woodruff following the next day. The Brewers haven’t announced yet who will get the opening day nod, however, and Burnes offered no additional insight.

“I’ll hold off on that one,” Burnes said. “I don’t want to jump the gun on that one yet. We’ll wait for the next week to see what happens with that.”

Urías healing but will miss opener

Counsell also said that infielder Luis Urías (left quad strain) began running Saturday and is expected to begin taking swings and playing catch this week.

Still, he confirmed that Urías won’t be ready for the season opener April 7 at Wrigley Field.

“I think we can rule out opening day,” he said. “(At-bats) are our issue. If it had happened two weeks into spring then we’d be maybe thinking about opening day.”

Brewers 5, Giants 2

Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez each slugged two-run home runs to back Burnes’ outing and lift the Brewers to a win over the Giants at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Adames sent his second-inning blast over the batter’s eye in center field off a sinker from Giants starter Logan Webb. Tellez followed two innings later with a towering shot to right-center off Webb.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 5, Giants 2

“I think you get to this stage of spring training and it’s just having good results,” Counsell said. “Having guys put good swings on balls makes guys feel really good. Willy, Rowdy putting good swings on baseballs puts them in a good frame of mind.”

Miguel Sánchez, Devin Williams and Brent Suter each threw a scoreless inning in relief of Burnes.

Garrett Mitchell, the Journal Sentinel’s top-ranked Brewers prospect, hit a run-scoring double off the wall in left field for his first hit of the spring on the big-league side.

