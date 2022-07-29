Brian Windhorst explains why Sixers are winners of the offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers made their moves in the offseason rather quickly when the time finally came to continue to grow their roster. They were able to get some financial flexibility with James Harden opting out of his $47.3 million player option and they went to work.

Philadelphia stole PJ Tucker from the rival Miami Heat early in free agency and they then brought in Danuel House Jr. on a deal after he played for the Utah Jazz. Both Tucker and House Jr. are expected to play some very important roles for Philadelphia with their defensive ability and their 3-point shooting.

Now that Harden has re-signed, the Sixers are considered one of the winners of the offseason and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst had this to say about Philadelphia and the moves they made:

Because of the contract that Harden signed and the maneuvers they made, they were able to add three significant pieces to their roster. PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House without subtracting any. Danny Green was traded, but he was going to be out for it the whole season or pretty close to it. So again, you look at the sort of the same thing. They have their stars back and they’re adding to it and that’s why you you feel good about them stepping forward.

Of course, the moves they made come with a risk. Tucker is 37 years old, after all, and there is no guarantee that he will be the same player he was with the Heat. However, on paper, the additions the Sixers made should push them in the right direction and make them serious contenders in the East.

With that being said, it will not be handed to them. The Boston Celtics made the NBA Finals and they got better, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to be there again with Khris Middleton back healthy, and the Brooklyn Nets are an obvious wild card, but they have a ton of talent. The Heat lost Tucker, but they always seem to find a way to stick their nose in the conversation as well.

Either way, the Sixers will be in the mix to reach the finals for the first time since 2001. They arguably have the best roster during the Joel Embiid era they have ever had as they move forward with this roster.

