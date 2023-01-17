Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts mom Ana, has been charged with her murder. Police reportedly found he searched ‘how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body’.

Brian Walshe, of Cohasset, faces a Quincy Court judge charged with impeding the investigation into his wife Ana’ disappearance from their home Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Ana Walshe was reported missing from her home in Massachusetts on January 4.

On Tuesday, her husband Brian was charged with murder in connection to her disappearance.

Brian Walshe is set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on the murder charge.

Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts mother-of-three Ana Walshe, has been charged with her murder, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced on Tuesday. Morrissey did not say whether Ana’s body has been discovered.

Ana Walshe, 39, was originally reported missing by her employer, Washington, DC real estate company, Tishman Speyer, on January 4, when she didn’t show up to work.

According to investigators, her husband said that he hadn’t seen Ana since New Year’s Day, when she left the family home in Cohasset to head to the airport to go to DC. However, prosecutors said Ana’s cellphone last pinged in the area of the couple’s home on January 2.

Brian Walshe, 47, was initially arrested on January 8, when prosecutors accused him of misleading investigators. Walshe pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Investigators found internet searches made by Brian that included “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” law enforcement sources told CNN.

Furthermore, Walshe was awaiting sentencing in a federal case for selling fake Andy Warhol art. As such, he was supposed to report his movements to the police, but was caught violating his probation conditions in the timespan of his wife disappearance.

While Walshe said he only left home to take his son to get ice cream on January 2, prosecutors learned he also went to a Home Depot where he bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies including mops, tarps, drop cloths, and tape. According to a police report obtained by WCVB, the trip to Home Depot was a violation of his probation conditions and during the time that was allotted for him to pick up his kids from school.

According to NBC Boston, the items Walshe bought at Home Depot are consistent with some of the bloody items found during a search of a trash facility in Peabody. Blood and a bloody knife were also found in the basement of the couple’s home, according to prosecutors

In the days since Walshe was arrested, reporters uncovered a police report from August 2014, in which Ana reported to the Metropolitan Police in DC that Brian had threatened to kill her and a friend. Police told WCVB that the case was closed when Ana later refused to cooperate with the investigation. She married Brian the following year.

Walshe is set to be arraigned on the murder charge in Quincy District Court on Tuesday.

The Department of Children and Families has taken custody of the couple’s three sons — ages 2, 4, and 6.

