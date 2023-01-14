Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal.

“Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.

“Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father is. Your humor, love, wisdom, support, courage is inspiring. You are worth everything.”

Walshe had previously enrolled in life-coaching groups at the now-defunct Boston Breakthrough Academy, which promised to “inspire loyalty, trust, and love and compassion in all your relationships.”

He participated in more than a dozen sessions that lasted well over 12 hours as part of a leadership group, earning the nickname “Head and Shoulders” for his hair and “cool guy” persona, according to his fellow participants.

Members said they were shocked by the headlines surrounding Ana’s disappearance, recalling Walshe as a “kind,” “giving” person and a natural leader—who eventually rose to the organization’s “elite” Mastering Leadership Program.

“I am so used to saying your last name because of MLP,” one of the notes on the sheet reads. “Your attention to the details + time and being open + vulnerability I acknowledge you for. I so loved being side by side on this journey.”

The positive affirmation was hung on the wall of a stairwell, possibly leading to a bedroom.

Walshe was busted for interfering in investigators’ search for his missing wife, whom he reported missing on Jan. 4. Walshe told police he hadn’t seen Ana since New Year’s Day, claiming she had left for DC for a “work emergency.”

Police found evidence including a bloody, broken knife in the couple’s Cohasset home.

Around this time, Walshe allegedly searched online for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” according to court records.

Police also found evidence including a bloody, broken knife in the couple’s Cohasset home; that Walshe purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies; and a hatchet, hacksaw, trash bags, used cleaning supplies, and a rug at a transfer station in Peabody, Mass., just five miles from Brian Walshe’s mother’s home in Swampscott.

Walshe is being held on a $500,000 bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.