Brian Walshe held without bail on murder charge in wife’s disappearance

Massachusetts fraudster Brian Walshe was ordered held without bail Wednesday morning on a murder charge related to the disappearance of his wife.

Walshe, 47, stared straight ahead and showed no emotion as he was arraigned in Quincy District Court, where he also faced a charge of improper transport of a body in the case of his missing wife Ana Walshe.

Ahead of the hearing, Brian was escorted by authorities into the courthouse with his hands cuffed in front of his body.

Ana, 39, was reported missing on Jan. 4 by her employer, property developer Tishman Speyer. Brian later told police he last saw his wife in the early hours of New Year’s Day, when she allegedly left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency.”

After an initial search revealed several holes in Brian’s story– including an undisclosed trip to Home Depot for $450 of cleaning supplies on Jan. 2– he was arrested on Jan. 8 for misleading investigators.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that they were also charging Brian with murder, as well as improper handling and transport of human remains.

At Wednesday’s hearing, it was still unclear if law enforcement found Ana’s body.

The extensive search for the working mom — who shares three sons, ages 2 through 6, with Brian — turned up several grisly finds, including blood and a knife in the family’s basement and a hacksaw, hatchet and carpet at a Peabody trash transfer site.

The events of the last two weeks are also not Brian’s first run-in with the law: In 2021, he pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges after he was caught hawking a bogus Andy Warhol painting online.

At the time of Ana’s disappearance, he was under home confinement in anticipation of formal sentencing.

Ana supported her husband through his legal woes, commuting to and from Washington, DC for her high-powered job while Brian was home with the children.

Last June, Ana, her mother, and her sister wrote glowing letters to a judge extolling the progress Brian had made since entering his plea.

In her note, Ana credited Brian with saving her mother’s life after she suffered a brain aneurysm in Dec. 2021. She also detailed how her troubled husband bought the family “comfort and joy” during the difficult time.

Friends of the Belgrade native say such high praise was typical of her sweet nature.

“[Ana] was almost too good to be true. So maybe that kindness kind of killed her,” Ana’s friend Natasha Babushkina told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

While Babuskina said she felt “absolute relief and hope for justice” after hearing of the new charges against Brian, she also expressed concern for the couple’s young sons.

“We still have to stand up for the kids and make sure that they’re together,” she said.

“Please keep these boys together.”