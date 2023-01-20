Brian McBride won’t return as USMNT GM

DOHA, QATAR – NOVEMBER 21: Brian McBride USMNT General Manager before at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and USMNT at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Brian McBride won’t return as the U.S. men’s national team general manager, according to multiple reports on Friday, the first by ESPN.

As GM, McBride worked in conjunction with head coach Gregg Berhalter on the day-to-day management of the program, but his exact role was murky and exclusively off-the-field, behind-the-scenes.

Berhalter’s future, meanwhile, remains uncertain — he is out of contract, and under investigation for an early-1990s domestic violence incident involving him and his now-wife.

Berhalter has said he would “like to continue” in his role, and U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart said two weeks ago that he remains a candidate. But the domestic violence revelation, coupled with the friction between Berhalter and the family of Gio Reyna, has made him a significantly less attractive candidate.

McBride was hired in early 2020 after Stewart, the USMNT’s first-ever GM in 2018, was elevated into a new sporting director role. Upon hiring McBride, Stewart said the McBride would be responsible for the hiring and firing of USMNT coaches.

Ever since the USMNT was ousted from the 2022 World Cup, however, Stewart has been the one leading the review of Berhalter and the USMNT program. And Stewart is the one who will make a decision on the head coaching position as the team looks ahead to a 2026 World Cup on home soil.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said Thursday at a board meeting that the investigation into Berhalter “should be completed in the coming weeks” — at which point Stewart will be able to proceed with that decision.